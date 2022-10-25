ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.

Latrenton Greenlee was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Stop-a-Minit gas station on Abbeville Highway around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Greenlee and another person were shot in the parking lot. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the other arrived in a personal vehicle. Neither had life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Investigators said the other victim will not be charged in the case.