Man charged after shooting in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man after a gunshot victim arrived at an urgent care clinic in Henderson County, Friday morning.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a person arrived the FastMed Urgent Care on Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for their injuries.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the Saluda area of Henderson County.

The sheriff’s office said detectives located the crime scene and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Following the investigation, Henderson County deputies charged 30-year-old Joshua Charles Garren of Travelers Rest with attempted first degree murder.

Garren is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.