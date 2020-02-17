Man charged after shooting in Henderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua Charles Garren

Joshua Charles Garren (From: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man after a gunshot victim arrived at an urgent care clinic in Henderson County, Friday morning.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a person arrived the FastMed Urgent Care on Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for their injuries.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the Saluda area of Henderson County.

The sheriff’s office said detectives located the crime scene and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Following the investigation, Henderson County deputies charged 30-year-old Joshua Charles Garren of Travelers Rest with attempted first degree murder.

Garren is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store