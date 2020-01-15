Man charged after teen shot, killed in Asheville, police say

Deveron Angelo Roberts booking photograph

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Asheville, Monday morning.

According to Asheville Police, 25-year-old Deveron Angelo Roberts has been charged with first degree murder.

Roberts is accused of shooting 18-year-old Antwan Terrell Eddings around 5:30am Monday.

Police responded to Fayetteville Street for a report of shots fired and found Eddings who had died from his injuries at the scene.

Asheville Police said Monday that officers had taken a person of interest into custody after an hours-long standoff at a neighboring home.

Roberts is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center.

