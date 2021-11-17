Man charged after video of attempted meeting with 14-year-old in Belton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oliver Joseph Hall (Source: Belton Police Department)

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged Wednesday after a YouTube video appeared to show him attempting to meet a 14-year-old boy.

Belton Police Department arrested and charged Oliver Joseph Hall, 44, with criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the police department, a video shared on social media showed Hall attempting to meet up with the boy.

After discovering the video, the Belton Police Department opened an investigation.

With the help of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Hall at this home.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store