Man charged after woman critically injured in Gaffney shooting

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a Gaffney shooting which left a woman in critical condition.

Gaffney Police said the shooting happened on August 14 at a home on Gaffney Avenue.

Officers said they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Police said 44-year-old Kelsey Karachad Littlejohn was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Littlejohn will appear at a bond hearing Friday morning in Gaffney.

Gaffney Police said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing but that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Hadden at 864-206-3309.