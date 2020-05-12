1  of  2
Man charged following deadly hit-and-run crash in Greenville Co., troopers say

by: WSPA Staff

Michael Shore (From: Greenville Co. Detention Center)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a man they say left the scene of a deadly crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened May 8 on Highway 123 (Easley Bridge Road) near Bryson Street.

Troopers said a pedestrian was walking northbound along Easley Bridge Road when they were hit by a dark colored SUV which then left the scene.

The victim, 19-year-old James Larry Lindsey of Greenville, was found lying in the roadway and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died in surgery.

Highway Patrol said Tuesday that 42-year-old Michael Shore of Pickens County was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death and Driving Under Suspension.

Shore is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

