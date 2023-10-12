LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following the death of a 3-year-old in a Laurens County crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gabriel Arteaga-Arteaga, 25, of Spartanburg, has been charged with reckless homicide and no driver’s license second offense.

Troopers said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Chestnut Ridge Road.

A 2020 Cadillac SUV was driving east along US-76 when a Chevrolet Pickup truck failed to yield right away at a stop sign and hit the Cadillac in the side.

Arteaga-Arteaga and the driver of the Cadillac SUV along with two passengers were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Troopers said that the child was in the right rear seat and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the 3-year-old as Madison Hines, of Gray Court.

Arteaga-Arteaga is currenlty being held in the Laurens County Detention Center on a $51,062 bond.