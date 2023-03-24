UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a standoff Thursday in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 500 block of Chapman Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Once on the scene, deputies met with the victim who informed them that she lived with her boyfriend, Jimmy Lee and that he pointed a firearm at her and would kill her.

She told deputies that he also hit her in the face and threatened to kill her with a knife.

The victim told deputies that Lee made the comment when she left that he would shoot the police and then shoot himself if law enforcement went onto the property.

While patrolling the area, another deputy saw the vehicle Lee was last driving but could not conduct a traffic stop in enough time before he sped off into Spartanburg County.

A short time later, deputies learned that Lee was on Lemonade Road inside a camper.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Lee by phone but were unsuccessful. The captain decided to use a CS Ferret round in the camper, which got Lee to the door.

Lee was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated.

He was booked into the Union County Detention Center.