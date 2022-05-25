BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man accused in the 2021 death of another man in Buncombe County has been arrested.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Quentin Dana Bashaw was arrested and charged with Murder in the September 2021 death of Charles Radcliffe.

The sheriff’s office said Bashaw was arrested Wednesday and is awaiting extradition to Buncombe County.

“The collaboration of our Criminal Investigation Unit and the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Novant Company Police and the United States Marshals Service Regional Taskforce was essential in locating Bashaw,” said Sheriff Quentin Miller. “We are thankful for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension.”

Bashaw is being held in the New Hanover County Jail.