ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man following a fatal motel shooting.

We previously reported the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Interstate Boulevard on March 22. The sheriff’s office said the woman, Kayla Hamby, was taken to the hospital for her injuries and later died.

The sheriff’s office charged Joshua K. Swinford with manslaughter Monday and booked him into the Anderson County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing by the ACSO.