SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following an armed robbery late Thursday afternoon at a Spartanburg County gas station.

The robbery happened at the Citgo Corner Mart on Chesnee Highway just before 5 p.m.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to find the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Martin Quimby of Charlotte, at the nearby Red Roof Inn on Jones Road.

Investigators said they were able to recover the money stolen from the store.

Quimby was also found in possession of a gun which was stolen from Charlote, deputies said.

Quimby was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.