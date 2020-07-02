Man charged in connection with 5 break-ins in Union Co., deputies say

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused in five different break-ins in the county which were reported over the past four months.

The break-ins happened at two church buildings, a dragway, and a home, according to deputies.

Investigators say DNA evidence linked the break-ins to a suspect, 43-year-old James Tavis Summey.

Summey was arrested Thursday at a location on Sonoco Road, deputies said.

Summey is charged with three counts of third degree Burglary, two counts of Petit Larceny, Malicious Damage, and two counts of Unlawful Entry.

List of break-ins:

On April 17, the sheriff’s office was called to Banks Jeter Road for a break-in at a home. The property’s caretaker reported that the home’s back door was open, according to the report.

On April 17, deputies also responded to the Union County Dragway on Dragway Drive for a break-in which had happened between April 11 and April 17. Deputies said the suspect broke a window and forced their way into a concession stand and cooked food, the case report said.

On April 19, the sheriff’s office responded to Cane Creek Presbyterian Church on Cane Creek Church Road for a burglary. There a window was found broken and a back door was open, according to the case report.

On May 26, deputies responded to a house on Neal Shoals Road which had been broken in to at some point between January and May. Investigators said they found several items inside the building which were believed to have been left behind by the suspect, the report said.

On July 2, deputies say a building at Outreach Church in Carlisle had a window broken and investigators said it appeared someone had been living inside the abandoned church building on King Kennedy Street, according to a case report.