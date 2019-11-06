Man charged in construction site thefts in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have charged a man they say stole multiple items from construction sites in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 40-year-old Jeremy Wesley Burnette has been charged with felony breaking and/or entering, misdemeanor larceny, three counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny from construction site, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said they received multiple reports of thefts from construction sites in the West Asheville area over the past two months.

A detailed description of the suspect and vehicle was given to police from witnesses and the community.

Police said they found the vehicle matching the witness descriptions illegally parked on Florida Avenue, Tuesday. Officers identified the person in the vehicle as Burnette who they said matched witness descriptions as well.

Investigators also said they found several of the stolen items in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case or any similar cases are asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.