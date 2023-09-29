SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Spartanburg which killed a woman in late August.

The crash happened August 27 around 1 a.m. on John B. White Sr. Boulevard near Tyler Court.

Spartanburg Police said a Nissan was headed westbound on John B. White Sr. Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line and struck a Honda head-on.

Investigators said the driver of the Nissan, Van L. Stewart, Jr., ran from the scene before police arrived.

The Nissan’s passenger, 30-year-old Ebony Shaqun Oglesby, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Three people in the Honda were also injured and taken to an area hospital.

Spartanburg Police said Stewart was arrested Monday and charged with reckless homicide, hit and run resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and driving under suspension.