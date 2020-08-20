Man charged in deadly Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man in the driveway of a home in Greenville county.

The shooting happened on June 28 at a home on Gantt Drive.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home around 5:30 a.m. and found a man in the driveway who had been shot.

The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Lamont Walker, was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died on August 7.

The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Ny’Ja Kevon’Ta Williams-Blassingame was charged Thursday afternoon with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Investigators said Walker was shot while exiting his car in what appeared to be an attempted robbery over drugs.

Greenville County deputies said they believe at least one other suspect was involved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

Deputies said Williams-Blassingame was already in the Greenville County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

“No matter what the circumstances, gun-violence in our county is unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis.