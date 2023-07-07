GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Rodrigues Demetress Doe was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

27-year-old Zanqurious Damil Hurley was shot at a location along Rebecca Drive, according to deputies.

Hurley was taken to Self Regional Hospital where he died shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Doe was arrested at the scene of the shooting on drug charges.

Investigators were able to gather information over the next two days, leading to Doe being charged in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

“Thankful for the dedication and hard work shown by the deputies who responded and Investigators who worked tirelessly on this senseless act of violence,” said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly. “In addition to the work done by the investigators, none of this would be possible without the help we received from our community.“

Doe is being held in the Greenwood County jail.