ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have charged a man accused in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist Sunday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 18-year-old Jayden Saleem Smith was charged with felony hit and run involving serious injury or death, misdemeanor death by vehicle, no operators license, and improper passing.

Smith turned himself in to the Buncombe County Jail on Wednesday where he is being held on $25,000 bond.

Officers said the crash happened in the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the cyclist was headed southbound on Hendersonville Road when a northbound car used the turn lane to pass another vehicle. The car then hit the cyclist head-on, investigators said.

The bicyclist, identified as 34-year-old Patrick Jeffery Leroy, died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Asheville Police said their investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible.