BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPSA) – A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to to Cherry Tree Drive at 10;22 p.m. and found Jeremy Greer, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Greer was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Eric Jeron Wilson, 36, and charged him with second-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.