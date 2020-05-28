Man charged in deadly shooting on Augusta St. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting along Augusta Road in Greenville on May 21.

Greenville Police said the victim, 22-year-old Andre Demetrice Dunbar, was shot inside his car around 11:00pm in the parking lot of a building at the 3300 block of Augusta Road.

Investigators said Tyquez Gytrell Brisbane was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

According to warrants, the suspect shot the victim during a dispute and was identified through video and a cell phone which was found at the scene.