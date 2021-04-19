Man charged in Fri. night burglary at Oconee Co. home

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with a burglary which happened late Friday night in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at a home on Jenkins Bridge Road near Westminster.

Warrants said that 23-year-old Matthew Alan Desbiens kicked in a door at the home and stole a safe, diamonds, cash, a rifle, vehicle titles, ammo, an Xbox, and other items.

Desbiens is charged with Burglary, Grand Larceny, Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and Safecracking.

Investigators said they found Desbiens a short time after the burglary near Laing Court. Deputies said they found evidence at that location, as well.

Desbiens is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $152,125 bond.