HART CO., GA (WSPA) – An arrest was made Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Hart County.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Morris Maurice Norwood of Hartwell is charged with two counts of felony murder.

Norwood is accused of killing 25-year-old Alexius Spencer and 26-year-old Jerece Teasley.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:10pm Monday on Redwine Church Road.

The sheriff’s office said that when they arrived they discovered that a double homicide had occurred.

Norwood was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said in a statement that he “would like to thank his investigative staff as well as Special Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations along with the Georgia State Patrol, DNR, Georgia Department of Corrections K9 and Hart County First Responders.”