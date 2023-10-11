BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in a series of breaking an entering cases in the Fairview and Arden areas.

Randall Paul Penland Jr., 47, has been charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.

His arrest came after detectives received a tip which led to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Concord Road in Asheville.

After an extensive investigation beginning this summer, detectives recovered stolen property from Penland’s residence.

The sheriff’s department said Penland targeted the homes of older women in the community and when they weren’t home, he would break in and steal jewelry and other personal items of value.

Penland was on parole at the time of his arrest, and he has been taken back to the department of corrections to complete the remainder of his previous sentence.