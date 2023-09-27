OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with a machete attack in Oconee County which sent another man to the hospital.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Timothy Chad Merck was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to the attack during the early morning hours of September 18 on Durham Road near Fair Play.

Deputies found the victim with a severe cut to his left arm and applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they determined that Merck threatened to kill the victim and hit him with a machete.

Merck was taken into custody in the area of West Pine Grove Road and McKee Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Merck is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $110,000 bond.