Man charged in Oct. armed robbery at Hardee’s in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police have charged a man they say robbed a Greer Hardee’s at gunpoint in October.

According to the Greer Police Department, 52-year-old Anthony Rainer Hutchinson has been charged with Armed Robbery, two counts of Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The armed robbery happened at the Hardee’s on East Wade Hampton Boulevard on October 20, 2020.

Warrants state that the suspect showed a gun and forced an employee to open the back door of the restaurant and later forced a manager to fill a bag with money or he would shoot people.

Hutchinson was already being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Jail records show that Hutchinson was arrested on November 6, 2020 on several charges including armed robbery and kidnapping in Spartanburg County.