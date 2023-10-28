ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a pedestrian on October 19 in Asheville.

7NEWS previously reported that 46-year-old Jason Matthew Perry was hit and killed after stopping to help a downed motorcyclist following a crash.

Police said upon completion of the investigation, along with consultation with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, criminal charges were brought against 27-year-old Bernie Chan Rogers.

Rogers was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

He was arrested on Friday and is currently held at the Haywood County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.