BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was arrested after shooting into another vehicle on Saturday.

According to deputies, Zachary Desmond Stewart, 27, of Canton fired a single shot into another vehicle along I-26. There were no injuries during the shooting.

Deputies said that Stewart was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on charges brought by their office.

Stewart was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon and is currently held on a $30,000 secured bond in Henderson County.

Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office had also charged Stewart with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, and damage to personal property.

Detectives at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this event or has any information pertinent to this case contact Detective Mike Sexton at (828)-250-4483.