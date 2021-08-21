Man charged in several Spartanburg Co. burglaries

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man faces nearly two dozen charges, many related to multiple burglaries in Spartanburg County, the sheriff’s office announced on Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Wayne Patrick Bryant, of Spartanburg, has been charged in a total of 13 cases, most involving burglaries and attempted burglaries.

The release states that on August 11, 2021, Property Crimes Investigators of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office determined that the suspect in multiple business burglaries was located at a motel on South Blackstock Road in Spartanburg.

After reviewing surveillance footage, and finding the suspect’s girlfriend’s car in the parking lot, deputies confirmed Bryant had entered a room at the motel and had not exited. At the time, Bryant had an outstanding warrant for violating probation. Eventually deputies were able to execute a search warrant on the room, and detained Bryant.

During the search, “investigators observed several items of interest that were immediately recognizable as being used in, or stolen from multiple business burglaries in Spartanburg County.”

Bryant now faces the following charges:

7 counts of Burglary 2nd Degree (Violent)

2 counts of Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (Violent)

2 counts of Grand Larceny (Enhanced)

6 counts of Petit Larceny (Enhanced)

3 counts of Receiving or Possessing Stolen Goods (Enhanced)

1 count of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle

Bryant is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.