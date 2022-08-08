GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was charged in connection with a shooting at a Greenville County apartment complex early Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old William Joseph Lacey III was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened at The Park at Sondrio Apartments on Pelham Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Lacey shot the victim during a fight.

Deputies found Lacey at the apartment complex and took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lacey was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.