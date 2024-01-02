BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – State investigators have charged a man in connection with a shooting which happened on December 29 in Belton.

59-year-old Charles Bernard Norris was charged with assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature and weapons charges, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The shooting happened Friday at a business in the 600-block Breazeale Street in Belton.

Warrants stated that Norris shot the victim multiple times.

SLED was asked by the Belton Police Department to investigate the shooting.

Norris was arrested Saturday and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.