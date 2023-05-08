Photo of shooting scene at Coyote Drive in Waterloo, April 15, 2023 (FILE)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with an April shooting in Laurens County which left one person dead and two others injured.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Randall Sherodrick Moore was charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, breach of peace aggravated in nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened on April 15 during a birthday party at a home on Coyote Drive in the Waterloo community, deputies said.

Deputies arrived to find three people who had been shot.

One victim, identified as 37-year-old Darren Hill, died from his injuries.

Moore was originally arrested for a traffic offense in Greenwood on May 3 before being transferred to Laurens County to face charges in the shooting the next day.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.