MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged months after a crash that injured four children in Marion.

We previously reported the crash happened at the intersection of North Main Street and McDowell High Drive on January 3.

Marion Police said a pickup truck, occupied by a 16-year-old and his 15-year-old passenger, was making a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto North Main Street when they were struck by an SUV headed southbound on Main Street.

According to numerous witnesses, the truck had a green light and was attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto North Main Street when a 2006 Ford SUV, driven by Brandon Pierce Love, 32, of Marion, ran the red light and hit them.

Love had a six-year-old and eight-year-old in the vehicle.

Following the investigation, Love was charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor aggressive driving.

Police said the investigation was over in March, but due to Love’s medical condition, the charges were served later.