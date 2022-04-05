ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man faces multiple armed robbery charges following two separate incidents in Asheville on Monday.

The Asheville Police Department said officers first responded to an armed robbery at the 700 block of Patton Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Monday night. They said a man had entered the business, robbing customers and employees at knifepoint before driving away.

Then just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a call of an attempted armed robbery at knifepoint at the 400 block of Victoria Road. The APD said the suspect attempted to rob three people outside of a business, but was unsuccessful and fled the scene. Witnesses were able to provide a suspect description and vehicle description.

No victims were injured in either incident.

29-year-old Zachary Adam McInnis was identified as the suspect and was arrested. He faces the following charges:

Armed Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Attempted Armed Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (3 counts)

Felony Breaking and Entering

Felony Larceny

Driving with a Revoked License

McInnis is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a secured bond of $200,000.