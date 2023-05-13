BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after police said that a fire at a business was suspicious after a week-long joint investigation.

Firefighters with the Belton Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire on Smythe Street on May 7th.

Firefighters said that after the fire was extinguished it caused for further investigation. A joint investigation between the Belton Fire Department and the Belton Police Department resulted in the arrest of Scotty Dale King, 46, of Belton.

King was charged with two counts of arson in the second degree and one count of second-degree burglary. King is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

“ The Belton Fire Department and Belton Police Department work diligently to maintain the safety of our community,” Chief J. Ross RicheyIt said. It is so important that owners of abandoned structures whether residential or commercial work with City Leaders to address any issues with their properties to avoid these situations. Abandoned and unmaintained properties allow this type of thing to happen and it’s harmful to property, life, and the community.