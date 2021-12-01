Man charged with assault, possession of drugs in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with assault and possession of drugs in Henderson County Monday.

On Nov. 19, at 10:07 p.m. the Henderson County E-911 Center received a call of a person being assaulted at a residence on Thunder Bay Lane in Henderson County.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim inside the residence. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

After further investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Stanly O’Neal Case, 26, of Hendersonville, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill on Nov. 29.

The sheriff’s office also charged Case with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana which he was in possession of when he was arrested.

Case is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $66,500 bond.