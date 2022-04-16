SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday for assaulting an officer at a Spartanburg school.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Clint Cooper was working traffic control on Plainview Drive for Spartanburg High School when Marquez Sinclair Livingston, 24, of Spartanburg, approached the intersection.

The deputy asked Livingston would he like to cross the street while traffic was at a stop and if he needed anything.

Livingston proceeded to clench his fist and punched the deputy in the face, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Cooper asked Livingston to step across the street in order to speak with him further. He also alerted another deputy that he had been assaulted.

According to the sheriff’s office, Livingston began to shout obscenities and clench his fist when the other deputy arrived at the intersection.

Deputies asked Livingston to finish crossing the street to get him out of traffic.

Livingston continued to clench his fist while walking to a grass area, according to SCSO. He was told he was being placed in handcuffs for his actions.

Livingston continued to shout obscenities towards the deputies as they attempted to place handcuffs on him, according to the sheriff’s office. Livingston began to be confrontational while reaching in his rear waistband.

Deputy Cooper said he placed both of his hands around Livingston’s waist while placing him on the ground because he was unsure if Livingston had a weapon.

Livingston was later placed in handcuffs and on his feet while medical professionals were called due to his actions and being placed on the ground, deputies said. Livingston refused medical treatment.

According to warrants, Livingston was placed under arrest for third-degree assault and battery, public disorderly conduct, disturbing schools warrant and interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Livingston was booked in Spartanburg County Detention Center.