ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with attempted first degree murder.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Swannanoa on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office investigated the report and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Andre Pertiller.

Pertille is held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

