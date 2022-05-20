ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Florida man charged with attempted murder is facing additional charges in Asheville.

We previously reported that Thomas Nakia Bellamy, Jr., 23, broke down the door to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed another man three times on December 9, 2021.

In that case, he was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, and injury to personal property.

In an unrelated and lengthy investigation, Asheville Police Department Detectives charged Bellamy Jr. with child sex charges and child abduction.

The new charges include two counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or under by an adult at least 6 years older and one count of abduction of a child.

Bellamy Jr. received an additional $750,000 bond, which brings his new bond total to $1.5 million