SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following two separate shootings early Saturday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 12:30 a.m. to the area of Highway 101 South and Highway 417 in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

The incident report did not list what happened but did list the suspect as Joseph Dmitriel Stinson, 40, of Woodruff.

Deputies also responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Switzer Greenwood Road in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

Once deputies arrived, they spoke with a victim who said he was traveling down Reidville Road near Highway 101 when he saw a grey vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The driver said he got closer to the man and saw that he was holding a gun and that is when the man started shooting at the his vehicle.

The victim told deputies that he did not know the suspect or why he would shoot at him.

The victim did not suffer any injuries but deputies noticed the driver’s side back tire was flat with a bullet-sized hole in the tire, the incident report said.

The incident report listed Stinson as the suspect.

Stinson was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.