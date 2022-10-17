OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mountain Rest man was arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from a burglary in Oconee County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested David Wayne Elliot, 56, following a burglary call over the weekend, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrest warrants state that deputies responded to reports of a burglary at an address on Old Hurricane Road near the Holly Springs Community early Sunday morning. There, deputies were told Elliot had locked himself inside the residence and was threatening the homeowners.

The homeowners were eventually able to let the deputies inside, at which point Elliot was placed under arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Elliot was also in possession of a controlled substance, deputies discovered upon a search.

He’s charged with:

1st-degree burglary

Possession of a controlled substance

3rd-degree assault and battery

Malicious injury to property and breach of peace

Deputies said damage was done to a window and door frame of the home.

Elliot is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $64,300 surety bond.