BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A man is facing a child sex crime charge after a search of a Buncombe County home.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old James Fletcher Lytle is charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with Buncombe County and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation seized multiple electronic devices Wednesday from a home in Swannanoa.

The sheriff’s office said they were tipped off to the crime by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lytle is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.