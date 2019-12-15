Man charged with child sex crime in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Clinton man has been charged in connection with a child sex crime from 2014 in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Thomas Christopher Crawford was charged Thursday with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Deputies said the crime happened in early 2014 when Crawford was entrusted with the care of a child.

The sheriff’s office said it is asking any other possible victims of Crawford to come forward with information.

“I have zero tolerance for those who harm children and will do everything I can to ensure those who violate the innocent are held accountable for their truly despicable actions,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds.

“I pray that there are no others that have been affected by this man. If there are, I hope that they will come to us and help us see to it that justice is served.”

Crawford is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.