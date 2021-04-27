Man charged with child sex crime in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man they say sexually assaulted a child in Spartanburg County last year.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified on March 7 of a possible sexual assault of a 10-year-old that happened in Inman.

A forensic interview was done with the victim who gave credible information about the suspect.

Investigators said they interviewed the suspect, 20-year-old Michael Kevin Shiflett, II, who confessed to the crime and gave additional information about the incident that the victim did not.

Warrants stated that the crime happened between April 2020 and September 2020.

Shiflett has been charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.