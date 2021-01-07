Man charged with child sex crime in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was charged in connection with a child sex crime which happened in 2020, police said.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, 33-year-old Julius Burns is charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

An arrest warrant stated that the incident involved a child under the age of 11 and happened between January 2020 and November 2020.

Burns was arrested Thursday afternoon and is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning.