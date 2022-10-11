OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with a child sex crime in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy took a report on August 13 of a minor who said they had been sexually assaulted by Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey, 33

Based on evidence found during the investigation, deputies charged Pelfrey with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, during a time period between January 1, 2019, and August 13, 2022.

Pelfrey was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.