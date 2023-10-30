SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with driving under the influence after he plowed through a house early last Saturday morning.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded at 1 a.m. to Hilda Street in reference to a crash with injury.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they saw an 8-foot-long hole in the side of the home. Crushed trash cans and bricks from the wall surrounded it as well.

Officers saw a 2009 Ford Escape with front-end damage in the grassy area.

Officers attempted to speak with the driver, later identified as Denys Bahatyrov. Police said they immediately smelled the odor of alcohol.

An officer went inside and spoke with the father of the victim who said he was sleeping and was awoken by the sound of the vehicle crashing into the home.

Damage from a vehicle into home in Spartanburg. (Source: Ashely Nicole Young)

Damage from a vehicle into home in Spartanburg. (Source: Ashely Nicole Young)

Damage from a vehicle into home in Spartanburg. (Source: Ashely Nicole Young)

Damage from a vehicle into home in Spartanburg. (Source: Ashely Nicole Young)

Damage from a vehicle into home in Spartanburg. (Source: Ashely Nicole Young)

He told officers that his son then ran into the room and told him that a vehicle had run into his bedroom while he was in it. The mother of the victim and his sister both had similar accounts about the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer then walked back out and talked with Bahatyrov who admitted to having “two beers”.

The police department said Bahatyrov failed both of the field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and malicious injury.

He was released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $6,200.