Man charged with DUI, assaulting trooper in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with assaulting a trooper after resisting arrest early Sunday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins, troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Old Hodges Road and Mt. Olive Church Road around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning when the incident occurred.

Corporal Collins said that Donald Blake Outzs resisted arrest and then assaulted a trooper.

Outzs was arrested and is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and assault to law enforcement. He is currently in custody.

The trooper was seen by medical personnel and is okay.