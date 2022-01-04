Man charged with DUI following crash that injured Greenville Co. deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with driving under the influence following a crash that injured a Greenville County deputy Sunday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash at 8:12 p.m. on Mauldin Road near Wenwood Road.

Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet pick up truck was traveling south while a Greenville County deputy was traveling north on Mauldin Road.

Troopers said the driver, Rahman Hurell, turned in front of the deputy and hit him.

Both the deputy and Hurell were taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol said the deputy suffered facial injuries.

Hurell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

