Man charged with felony after fleeing police in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on several charges after fleeing multiple law enforcement departments during a pursuit on Thursday.

According to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a black Dodge Charger on Highway 74 heading toward Rutherford County around 8:09 p.m. Wednesday night.

Rutherford County Deputies responded and located the vehicle at the Exit 178 ramp. According to the sheriff’s office, as the deputy approached the vehicle it sped toward the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was able to pull out of the way of a head on collision and began to pursue the vehicle across US Highway 221 south back onto Highway 74.

The suspect then exited onto College Avenue before making a U-turn and getting back on the highway toward Polk County. During this time, the Forest City Police Department joined in on the pursuit.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle was smoking heavily and the suspect stopped in the roadway just before Highway 221. At this time, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled into the woods. The Rutherford County K9 Team was deployed, and multiple other departments helped set up a perimeter.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol eventually spotted the suspect, identified as Ivory Levonda Chappell Jr., of Troy, N.C., in the area of Oakland Road near the Highway 74 overpass.

Chappell was taken into custody and has been charged with:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Speeding,

Resisting Public Officer and Open Container

Solicit Prostitution

Reckless Driving to Endanger out of Aliamance County

Chappell is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center under an $85,000 bond.