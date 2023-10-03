BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple criminal charges after sheriff’s deputies said they found five stolen motorcycles in his possession.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Lee Kerley, of Asheville, was charged last Thursday with four counts of possession of stolen property, one county of larceny and resisting public officers.

The sheriff’s office said it recovered five stolen motorcycles, worth more than $30,000 total, from Kerley. The department also said during the course of its investigation into the stolen motorcycles Kerley led from deputies multiple times.

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County jail on a $122,201 secured bond.