WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on Thursday on charges of impersonating a police officer.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department said Andrew Jason Elrod, 40, of Brown Farm Road, was arrested early Thursday morning after an investigation revealed he’d impersonated an officer at the scene of a wreck.

On April 7, Elrod was reportedly in a single vehicle accident in the area of Oak Creek Road and Return Church Road near Seneca. When witnesses to the crash came to check on him, he reportedly showed a badge and told the witnesses help was coming and they could leave.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident and Elrod was placed under arrest.

Separately, a deputy continued the investigation regarding the presented badge and gathered evidence in the case, including observing the badge in question.

Based upon evidence that was gathered during the investigation, a deputy obtained an arrest warrant against Elrod for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Due to the nature of the charges, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have had previous contact with Elrod in regards to similar circumstances, or in which a badge was presented, to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 and to file a report if they choose to do so.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said deputies are instructed to provide their names to those that they come in contact with, as well as the purpose for which the contact is being made, if it is feasible to do so in regards to the incident or call for service. Citizens are welcome to ask to see a deputy’s identification and badge since some are dressed in plain clothes, according to Crenshaw.